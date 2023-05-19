Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.19 and last traded at $63.50. Approximately 337,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 921,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after buying an additional 437,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 336,268 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $41,301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

