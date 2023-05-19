Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OMCL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.17. 310,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,858. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $125.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,829,000 after acquiring an additional 537,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 1,722.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 355,831 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 983,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,731,000 after acquiring an additional 281,305 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 698.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 238,593 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.