Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONCT. Oppenheimer cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Maxim Group cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.77.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

ONCT stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.55. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 100,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,650 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 99,934 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.