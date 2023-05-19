Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) SVP Robert Fiordalice Sells 768 Shares

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $74,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Fiordalice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.73. The stock had a trading volume of 58,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,414. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTO. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

