Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Open Text has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 86.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Open Text by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Open Text by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

