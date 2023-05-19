Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Orchid Island Capital Price Performance
NYSE ORC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 369,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,877. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.64. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.
Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.16%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
