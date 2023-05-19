Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

NYSE ORC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 369,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,877. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.64. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.16%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

About Orchid Island Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 689.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

