Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORCGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYSE ORC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 369,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,877. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.64. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.16%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 689.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

