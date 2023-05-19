O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $945.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $945.93.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total value of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at $148,501,265.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,133 shares of company stock valued at $42,146,037. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
ORLY stock opened at $941.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $881.85 and its 200-day moving average is $847.32. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $964.58.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
