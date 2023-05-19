Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 279,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,510. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.19 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.67%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,064.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,064.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,537,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 795,925 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,620,000 after buying an additional 102,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 245,981 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

