Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of ORRF stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $17.26. 11,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $183.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.86. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Holt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,276.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $95,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Get Rating

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

