Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CEO Charles Angus Pacala Buys 86,300 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) CEO Charles Angus Pacala purchased 86,300 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $501,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,433.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OUST traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 447,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,561. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OUST shares. Chardan Capital cut Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ouster by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ouster by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ouster by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

