Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CEO Charles Angus Pacala Buys 86,300 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) CEO Charles Angus Pacala purchased 86,300 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $501,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,433.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ouster Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OUST traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 447,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,561. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ouster by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ouster by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ouster by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ouster (OUST)
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.