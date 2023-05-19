Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

OTLK has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.22 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Terry Dagnon sold 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,486.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Outlook Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

