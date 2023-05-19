Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Holdings Decreased by Shelton Wealth Management LLC

Shelton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,135. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 5.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Barclays cut their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

