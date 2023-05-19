Oxen (OXEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.53 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and $220,248.26 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,139,769 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

