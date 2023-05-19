Oxen Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and $174,851.23 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,791.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00340577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.00563690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00068268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.00430966 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001101 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,130,749 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

