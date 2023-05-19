Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM traded down $6.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,868. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

