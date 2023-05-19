Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Trading Up 0.7%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 2,738 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,468,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 143.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

