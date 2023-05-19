Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Shares Down 0.7%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating) was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 534 ($6.69) and last traded at GBX 539 ($6.75). Approximately 119,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 172,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 543 ($6.80).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £494.20 million, a PE ratio of -655.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 564.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 596.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 7.47.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

