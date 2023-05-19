Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 383,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,648. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $242.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

