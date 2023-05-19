Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Trading 7.4% Higher

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.55. 215,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 619,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $36,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 55.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 493,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after purchasing an additional 394,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp



Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

