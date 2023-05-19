PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,701,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 18,095,688 shares.The stock last traded at $5.44 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACW has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 51,833 shares of company stock worth $1,089,746. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Further Reading

