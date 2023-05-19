Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.41

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 67494320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,513 shares of company stock worth $801,494. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.