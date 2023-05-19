Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 206.99% and a negative net margin of 1,043.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS.
Palatin Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).
