Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.26.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.76. 1,414,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,337. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,587.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.66. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $203.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 97.8% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 14,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $583,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.