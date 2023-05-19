Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Pan American Silver Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of PAAS stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
About Pan American Silver
