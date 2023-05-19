Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

