Paul Saltzman Acquires 1,500 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.86. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

