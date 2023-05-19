PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
PC Connection Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CNXN stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,412. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $56.68.
PC Connection Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
