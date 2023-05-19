PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PC Connection Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNXN stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,412. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $56.68.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

PC Connection Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.