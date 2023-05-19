PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

PDCE stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.53. 254,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,389,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,736,659 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PDC Energy by 155.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,181.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 185,407 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.