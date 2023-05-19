Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEGA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 69,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,636. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $55.54.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $396.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after buying an additional 89,080 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 7.4% during the third quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,623,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,315,000 after buying an additional 181,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

