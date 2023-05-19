Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEGA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.
Pegasystems Stock Performance
Shares of Pegasystems stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 69,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,636. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $55.54.
Pegasystems Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after buying an additional 89,080 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 7.4% during the third quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,623,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,315,000 after buying an additional 181,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.
About Pegasystems
Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.