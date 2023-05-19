PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) CEO Arthur H. Penn Purchases 23,000 Shares of Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $127,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,509.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.69. 126,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $371.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.57. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.06%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is -40.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 798,031 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,928.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 249,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 237,376 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,634,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

