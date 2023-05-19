Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNR. Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.07. The stock had a trading volume of 360,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,704. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Pentair by 22.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after acquiring an additional 126,442 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Pentair by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 46.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 49,977 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

