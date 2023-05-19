PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.80. 1,880,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,768. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.41. The stock has a market cap of $264.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 96.84%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.