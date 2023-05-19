Peter Cook Sells 3,821,032 Shares of Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRBGet Rating) insider Peter Cook sold 3,821,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.32), for a total value of A$1,834,095.36 ($1,230,936.48).

Peter Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 12th, Peter Cook 2,000,000 shares of Breaker Resources stock.

Breaker Resources Stock Performance

About Breaker Resources

(Get Rating)

Breaker Resources NL discovers, develops, and explores for gold and copper deposits in Western Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Lake Roe, Ularring Rock, and Manna Lithium projects comprising one mining lease and twelve exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,000 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breaker Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breaker Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.