Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 831,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 63,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 131,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. 8,249,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,390,857. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.