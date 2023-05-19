Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $14.05. 23,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,687. The firm has a market cap of $569.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.61. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 67.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.