Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $17.26. 240,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,455. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Photronics by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

