PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHX. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.90 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PHX Minerals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:PHX remained flat at $2.92 on Thursday. 38,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63.

PHX Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

