Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.