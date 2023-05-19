PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Shares Sold by Schiavi & Co LLC

Schiavi & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the period. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF makes up 31.3% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schiavi & Co LLC owned 42.83% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $49,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000.

Shares of MFUS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.61. 1,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,331. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.92.

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

