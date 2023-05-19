Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Decreased by Shelton Wealth Management LLC

Shelton Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.83. 1,441,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,425. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.