Piper Sandler Lowers Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target to $1.50

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitae from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Invitae from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.88.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $297.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. Invitae has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68.

Insider Transactions at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. The company had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $31,771.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Invitae news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 43,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $86,469.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,591.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $31,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,919 shares of company stock valued at $198,630. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.