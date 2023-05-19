PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Director Adam Chibib Purchases 2,000 Shares

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) Director Adam Chibib purchased 2,000 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,707.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PlayAGS Trading Up 3.8 %
PlayAGS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 168,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,980. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $227.90 million, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $81.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.17 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 1.32%. Analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
