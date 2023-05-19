PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Director Adam Chibib Purchases 2,000 Shares

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) Director Adam Chibib purchased 2,000 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,707.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PlayAGS Trading Up 3.8 %

PlayAGS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 168,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,980. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $227.90 million, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $81.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.17 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 1.32%. Analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,152 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,161,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 674,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 288,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,273,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 759,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 82,490 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

