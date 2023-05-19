PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGSGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

Shares of AGS stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $219.56 million, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $8.40.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $81.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PlayAGS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 6,344.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 273,268 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 301,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 220,040 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 352,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 342,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

