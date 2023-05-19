PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00.
Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.
PlayAGS Stock Performance
Shares of AGS stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $219.56 million, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $8.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PlayAGS
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 6,344.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 273,268 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 301,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 220,040 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 352,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 342,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
