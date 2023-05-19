PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Up 5.2%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 122,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 279,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 4.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $590.28 million, a P/E ratio of 213.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.94 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.58%. Analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.