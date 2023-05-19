Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLXS remained flat at $87.47 during trading hours on Thursday. 25,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.57. Plexus has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Plexus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

