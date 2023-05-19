Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.42. 704,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 853,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.41 and a quick ratio of 25.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

