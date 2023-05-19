PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,357 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,854,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $277,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 896.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.03. 2,191,502 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

