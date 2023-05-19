PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 130,216 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130,216 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $247,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.25. 391,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,588. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.72.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.55.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

