PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.05 Billion Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,935,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336,248 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 4.38% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,047,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.83. 5,191,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,830,379. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

