PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.13 Billion Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,042,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 407,279 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up 2.0% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 19.83% of V.F. worth $2,127,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Williams Trading raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. Stock Down 9.1 %

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,080,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,003. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.44.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.