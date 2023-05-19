PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $798.15 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,938,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $798,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in AbbVie by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

AbbVie stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,274. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $256.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,897 shares of company stock worth $24,211,983. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.